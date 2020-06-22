Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s coronavirus cases near 20,600

In the past 24 hours, 320 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 20,588, the country’s National Center of Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.  

Ten virus infected people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 360.

To date, 9,131 patients have recovered, while the active cases in the country stand at 10,980.

The state of emergency has been prolonged until July 13 in Armenia.


