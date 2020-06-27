Armenia’s coronavirus cases near 24,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,909 the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Ten people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 420.

The number of active cases stands at 10,445.

To date, 12,911 people have recovered from the infection in Armenia.

News.Az