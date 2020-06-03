Armenia’s coronavirus cases reach 10,524, with death toll at 170

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 515 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,524, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Twelve people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 170.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease in Armenia has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 59.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 6,841.

News.Az