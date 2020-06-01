Armenia’s coronavirus cases rise to 9,402, with death toll at 139

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,402, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Eight more people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 139.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 5. The total number of these cases has reached 55.

The number of active cases in Armenia stands at 5,896.

News.Az