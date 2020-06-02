Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Nineteen people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 158.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 56.

The number of active cases in Armenia stands at 6,368.

News.Az