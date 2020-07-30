Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 38,000

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 38,000

In the past 24 hours, 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,196, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Five people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 728.

The number of active cases stands at 8,877.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      