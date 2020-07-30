Armenia’s coronavirus cases surpass 38,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,196, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Five people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 728.

The number of active cases stands at 8,877.

News.Az