Armenia’s coronavirus cases top 14,000

In the past 24 hours, 428 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, pushing the nationwide case tally to 14,103, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Ten patients have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 227.

Three other deaths were reported in the country the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 77 now.

News.Az