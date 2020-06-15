Armenia’s coronavirus cases top 17,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 397 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the nationwide case tally to 17,064, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Sixteen people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 285.

The number of active cases stands at 10,409.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 94.

News.Az