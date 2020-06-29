Armenia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 25,000
In the past 24 hours, 482 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of cases to 25,127, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
Seven people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 433.
Some 11,254 virus infected people are currently being treated in the country.