Armenia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 26,000

In the past 24 hours, 523 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,065, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Ten people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 453.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,900. The total number of recoveries has reached 14,563.

News.Az