Armenia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 27,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,320, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Ten people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 469.

The number of active cases stands at 11,211. The total number of recoveries has reached 15,484.

News.Az