Armenia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

In the past 24 hours, 526 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,346, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Fourteen people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 535.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 11,641. The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 170.

News.Az