Armenia’s COVID-19 cases near 40,000

In the past 24 hours, 233 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 39,819, the country’s National Center for Disease Control said on Thursday.

In one day, 2 patients have died in Armenia, raising the death toll to 772. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing conditions.

News.Az