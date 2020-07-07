Armenia’s COVID-19 cases pass 29,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 349 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,285, the country’s healthcare ministry said.

Twelve people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 503.

The number of active cases stands at 11,711. The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 164 (5 new such cases).

News.Az