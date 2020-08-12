Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 40,794

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 40,794

In the past 24 hours, 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40,794, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Three patients have died in Armenia over the past day, raising the death toll to 806.

The number of active cases in the country stands 6,262.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      