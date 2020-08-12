Armenia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 40,794

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40,794, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Three patients have died in Armenia over the past day, raising the death toll to 806.

The number of active cases in the country stands 6,262.

News.Az