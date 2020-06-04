Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 697 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today live on Facebook, according to Armenpress.

“The coronavirus-related situation in us further worsens: yesterday 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed”, the PM said.

He informed that 6 people have died from coronavirus on June 3.

Thus, as of June 4, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 11,221. The death toll is 176.

News.Az