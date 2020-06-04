Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000
In the past 24 hours, 697 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today live on Facebook, according to Armenpress.
“The coronavirus-related situation in us further worsens: yesterday 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed”, the PM said.
He informed that 6 people have died from coronavirus on June 3.
Thus, as of June 4, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 11,221. The death toll is 176.