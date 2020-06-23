Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 21,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 418 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Twelve people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 372.

The total number of recoveries has reached 10,144.

The number of active cases stands at 10,364.

News.Az