Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 23,000

In the past 24 hours, 759 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of cases to 23,247, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Thirteen virus infected people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 410.

According to the latest data, 12,149 people have recovered from the infection thus far.

News.Az