Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 32,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,151, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Eight people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 573.

The number of active cases stands at 11,530. The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 183.

News.Az