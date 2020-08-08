Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 200 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infection cases to 40,185, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Eight patients have died from COVID-19 in Armenia in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 785.

Currently, the number of active cases in the country stands at 6,777.

News.Az