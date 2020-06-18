Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 309

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,698, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Seven people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 309.

The number of active cases stands at 10,728.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 2. The total number of these cases has reached 101.

News.Az