Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 762

In the past 24 hours, 52 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Eight patients have died from coronavirus-related complications. All of them had underlying health conditions, health authorities said. The death toll stands at 762.

Since the outbreak began in Armenia, a total of 39,102 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 29,861 recoveries.

The number of active cases as of August 3 stands at 8,251.


