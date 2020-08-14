Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 814

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 814

In the past 24 hours, Armenia has confirmed 276 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide case tally to 41,299, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The death toll reached 814 as five others died from the virus infection. So far, 34,164 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in Armenia stands at 6,079.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      