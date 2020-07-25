Armenia’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 700

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,996, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Eight people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 700.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 9,833.

News.Az