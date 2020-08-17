Armenia's COVID-19 death toll rises to 824

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Armenia has confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide case tally to 41,701, the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Six people have died from COVID-19 in Armenia, raising the death toll to 824. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 244 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of August 17, the number of active cases in the country stands at 5978.

News.Az