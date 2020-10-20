Armenia's dastardly crimes won’t go unpunished – Azerbaijani parl’t speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Committing war crimes against the Azerbaijani people, Armenia shells territories and civilians far from the front zone, said Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Gafarova made the remarks at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Tuesday.

“These dastardly crimes don’t and won’t go unpunished. Terrorist Armenia is killing innocent people, children outside the front zone. Every day the Azerbaijani army makes us happy with new victories. The valiant Azerbaijani army will complete the work it has begun,” the speaker noted.

News.Az