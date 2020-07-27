Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s death toll from COVID-19 climbs to 711

In the past 24 hours, 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,390, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Six people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 711.

The number of active cases stands at 9,793.


