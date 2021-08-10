Armenia’s defense minister heads to Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan headed to Moscow on Tuesday for a working visit to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced.

"On August 10, Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan left for Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. It is planned that the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow and will also hold several other working meetings," the statement reads.

(c) TASS

News.Az

