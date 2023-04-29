Armenia’s deliberate mine terror against Azerbaijani people is continuation of war by other means - presidential aide

Armenia’s deliberate mine terror against Azerbaijani people is continuation of war by other means - presidential aide

Armenia's deliberate mine terror against Azerbaijani people is a continuation of war by other means, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Yesterday 3 humanitarian mine clearance operators became victims of "hidden seeds of death" implanted by Armenia,” Hajiyev tweeted.

The presidential aide also shared a photo of the wreckage of the service vehicles operated by the landmine victims.

Three Azerbaijani civilians were killed in an anti-tank mine blast in the country’s Tartar district on Friday.

According to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.

