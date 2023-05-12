Armenia’s deliberate provocations aimed at disrupting peace talks: Azerbaijani Parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s deliberate provocations are aimed at disrupting the ongoing peace talks with Azerbaijan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports.

Gafarova stated that the responsibility for the provocations lies with the Armenian leadership.

As a result of deliberate provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces units, Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Novruzalizade Orkhan Elkhan was martyred, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took decisive necessary retaliatory measures. The operational situation is under full control of the Azerbaijani Army.

