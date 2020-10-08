Armenia’s deliberate shelling leaves another Azerbaijani civilian dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, continues to take terrorist actions against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Thursday.

According to the office, on October 8, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces, deliberately targeting civilians, settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as clearly distinguishable non-military targets, subjected the village of Shahmammadli, Goranboy district to artillery bombardment, as a result of which a civilian Turyan Guliyeva, born in 1957, was killed while in her house.

Moreover, as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian forces on the city of Ganja, several civilian objects, one car and several houses were damaged.

The prosecutor's office is carrying out the necessary investigative measures.

News.Az