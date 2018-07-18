Armenia's deputy chief military inspector dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikael Arzumanyan was dismissed as Armenia's deputy chief military inspector.

Vahagn Harutyunyan was dismissed as deputy chairman of the Investigation Committee and chief of the general department of investigations of especially important cases, news.am reports.

Hakob Avagyan was appointed as deputy economic development and investments minister and Mesrop Artaqelyan as advisor to the prime minister.

