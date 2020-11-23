Armenia's Education minister Arayik Harutyunyan dismissed
- 23 Nov 2020 19:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154969
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/armenias-education-minister-arayik-harutyunyan-dismissed Copied
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree dismissing Arayik Harutyunyan from the post of the minister of education, science, culture, and sport, according to Aysor.
With another decree, the president appointed Vardan Dumanyan in the post of the minister of education, science, culture, and sport.