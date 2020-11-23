Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's Education minister Arayik Harutyunyan dismissed

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree dismissing Arayik Harutyunyan from the post of the minister of education, science, culture, and sport, according to Aysor.

With another decree, the president appointed Vardan Dumanyan in the post of the minister of education, science, culture, and sport.


