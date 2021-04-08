Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan has sued Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia, according to Armenia’s DataLex Judicial Information System.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and assigned to the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan.

The lawsuit demands to confirm the violation of the plaintiff's right to a fair trial, to compensate the non-pecuniary damage caused as a result of this violation, to obligate to publicly deny the statements made about the plaintiff, and to compensate the non-pecuniary damage caused to the plaintiff by defamation.

News.Az