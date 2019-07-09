Armenia’s foreign trade shrinks 2.6% in Jan-May 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s foreign trade turnover for a period between January and May 2019 amounted to $2 851.07 million, the National Statistical Committee reported on Tuesday

The country’s exports shrank 0.9% in Jan-May 2019, compared with the same period a year earlier, to $960.7 million, and imports reduced 3.4% to $1 890.3 million.

The foreign trade negative balance amounted to $929.5 million in Jan-May 2019.

Armenia’s trade with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States shrank 0.6% in Jan-May 2019 to $858 163 million, where trade with Eurasian Economic Union countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan) amounted to $791 580 million ensuring a 0.7 percent year-on-year growth.

Its trade turnover with EU countries shed 16.4% to $640 821 million.

News.Az

