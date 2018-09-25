Armenia's former deputy police chief summoned to Special Investigation Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the source, Yeranosyan was questioned for several hours

The Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia and Commander of Internal Troops Levon Yeranosyan was called to the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, Yeranosyan was questioned for several hours. It is not known yet, in connection with which case the Special Investigation Service invited the police ex-chief.

News.Az

News.Az