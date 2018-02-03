Armenia’s grape production to drop in 2018, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s grape production in 2018 will see a drop of 30,000 metric tons, the head of the National Wine Center Avag Harutyunyan said.

Speaking at a news conference he said the total production will hardly exceed 60,000 metric tons, Arka reports.

According to Harutyunyan, the drop will stem from several reasons and one is the snowless winter that will result in half-empty water reservoirs.

"In addition, the financial situation of many Armenian farmers in recent years has deteriorated so much that they can no longer cultivate their vineyards," he explained.

At the same time, Harutyunyan noted that the actual grape production may be even lower than the projected 60,000 tons, as it directly depends on climatic conditions.

"We have failed to diversify our agriculture in recent years and decrease the dependence on climate. A strong frost or hail storms in the next two months would reduce the production further," he said.

Harutyunyan would say earlier that the official figures usually overstate the grape production in Armenia putting it between 200,000 and 300,000 tons. However, according to the estimates of the National Wine Center, the production never exceeds 100,000 tons.

News.Az

