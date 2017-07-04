Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's Gyumri hit by 3.5-point earthquake

Armenia's Gyumri hit by 3.5-point earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 points was registered 11km northwest of the Armenian city of Gyumri at 10:21 local time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers. The seismic activity measured magnitude 4-5 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Gyumri, Stepanavan, and Artik towns and Ashotsk village, where it measured magnitude of 3-4 points, News.am reported.

