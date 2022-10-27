Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s impunity for committed war crimes must be ended: Azerbaijani MFA

  • Politics
Armenia’s impunity for committed war crimes must be ended, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry made a post on its official Twitter page on the second anniversary of the Armenian missile strike on Barda city.

“Two years ago, on the night of October 27-28, Armenia, violating the ceasefire, bombed Barda with cluster munition rockets. It was the deadliest 2020-war attacks against civilians that killed 27, including 2 years-old girl, and wounded more than 70 people. Armenia’s impunity against committed war crimes must be ended,” the ministry stressed.

