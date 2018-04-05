Armenia's international reserves drop $7.7 million in February
- 05 Apr 2018 12:37
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130119
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenias-international-reserves-drop-77-million-in-february Copied
Armenia’s international reserves dropped US$7.7 million in February of this year for a total of $2.279 billion at the end of the month.
Armenia’s international reserves have dropped $34.7 million since the start of 2018, hetq.am reports.
Most of the reserves are in the form of foreign currency. Armenia sold all of its gold in late 2003.
News.Az