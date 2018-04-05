Armenia's international reserves drop $7.7 million in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s international reserves dropped US$7.7 million in February of this year for a total of $2.279 billion at the end of the month.

Armenia’s international reserves have dropped $34.7 million since the start of 2018, hetq.am reports.

Most of the reserves are in the form of foreign currency. Armenia sold all of its gold in late 2003.

News.Az

