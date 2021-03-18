Armenia’s irresponsible behavior must be seriously condemned – Azerbaijani presidential aide

Landmines massively implanted by Armenia in liberated lands of Azerbaijan indiscriminately are killing, maiming civilians and harming economy and environment, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration tweeted on Thursday.

Hajiyev noted that Armenia refuses to give accurate maps of contaminated areas.

“Irresponsible behavior of Armenia must be seriously condemned,” he added.

News.Az