Armenia’s leadership must be held responsible: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The political-military leadership of Armenia must be held responsible, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration wrote in his Twitter page.

“Intensive missile and rocket attacks by Armenia against Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda,Tartar and other major cities of Azerbaijan is state terror pursued by Armenia with the goal of killing civilians. Political-military leadership of Armenia must be held responsible,” Hajiyev noted.

News.Az