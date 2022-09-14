Armenia’s military leadership placing military equipment near civilian infrastructure: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian military leadership that is concerned about the failure of the provocation committed by the armed forces of this country has ordered to deploy units, weapons, and military equipment, located along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, near buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in human settlements, and deep into the territory of Armenia, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

By subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions from those points in the settlements, Armenia is trying to turn these firing points into legitimate military targets and deliberately expand the area of military operations, the ministry noted.

"We declare once again that the Azerbaijan Army Units strike the enemy's firing points with high accuracy and do not target civilian facilities," the ministry added.

News.Az