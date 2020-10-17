Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja is ‘terrorist act’, Russian expert says

Armenia’s October 17 missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is an act of terrorism, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian expert on international security issues, told News.Az.

Mikhailov noted that having suffered a heavy defeat in the battles against the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian armed forces decided to resort to terrorism against the civilian population.

“Armenia aims to provoke Azerbaijan to retaliate, after which the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may involve in the conflict,” the expert said, stressing the importance of punishing terrorists.

Underlining the inadmissibility of an attack against the civilian population, Mikhailov called on the international community to properly respond the Ganja attack and impose sanctions on Armenia.

“There is no justification for Armenia’s actions. Pashinyan should generally be brought to a military tribunal,” he added.

