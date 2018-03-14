Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's national cebt increases $123.5 million in January

Armenia’s national debt increased by US$123.5 million, totaling $6.9 billion by the end of January 2018.

Of this, Armenia’s foreign debt is $5.6 billion, increasing by $80.6 million in January, Armenian media reports.

89% of the country’s foreign debt is owed by the government. The remainder is owed by the Central Bank of Armenia.

The country’s internal debt stands at $1.3 billion. This is mostly comprised of securities purchased by individuals.

Armenia’s national debt is expected to grow to $7.2 billion by the end of the year.

News.Az


