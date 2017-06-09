Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's national debt increases

The national debt of Armenia has reached $6.095 billion: in April 2017 it amounted to $6.038 billion, according to data of the National Statistical Service of the Republic.

$550.9 million is debt held by Armenia's Central Bank and the rest ($5.544,1 billion) is internal government borrowing, 1in.am reported.

$4.373 billion of that amount is foreign debt, and "$1.171 billion is internal.

News.Az


