Armenia's national debt increases
$550.9 million is debt held by Armenia's Central Bank.
The national debt of Armenia has reached $6.095 billion: in April 2017 it amounted to $6.038 billion, according to data of the National Statistical Service of the Republic.
$550.9 million is debt held by Armenia's Central Bank and the rest ($5.544,1 billion) is internal government borrowing, 1in.am reported.
$4.373 billion of that amount is foreign debt, and "$1.171 billion is internal.
