Armenia's NPP reactor to be closed for repair

The reactor of the Armenian NPP will be stopped on Friday for repairs, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

On June 1, the reactor (according to the standard annual repair campaign program) and turbine unit No. 3 (for partial modernization) will be shut down.

On August 1, the launch of a power unit with a partially modernized turbo unit No. 4 is envisaged. Commissioning of turbo unit No. 3 is planned for December 1 of this year after completion of its modernization.

As a result of the works planned for 2018, a significant increase in the output of the power unit is expected.

