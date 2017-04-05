Armenia’s ORO bloc demands to analyze fingerprints obtained during elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ohanyan-Rafii-Oskanyan (ORO) bloc has applied to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia to unite in one common database all the fingerprint obtained through special devices installed at polling stations and conduct comparative analysis with the immediate participation of the OSCE observation mission and specialists in order to find out whether there have been fingerprint coincidences.

In particular, the application addressed to CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, reads: “The 1,574,947 voter turnout in the National Assembly parliamentary elections of 2 April 2017 has raised serious doubts in the society. Various reports have been received on repeated voting by old, worn out, reissued and extended passports. According to our information, the repeated voting took place through the voting of the same person by different passport in different polling stations, since the CEC didn’t provide the opportunity for the unified verification of fingerprints in the entire territory of Armenia through one network, although it actually had a network at about 1500 polling stations, with the application whereof online broadcasting was carried out. Thus, the CEC enabled such repeated voting, not having formed a unified database of information received from fingerprint identification devices in the entire territory of the republic.

"Considering the aforesaid, we demand that CEC—with the direct participation of the OSCE observation mission and our specialists—unite in one database the fingerprints obtained through special devices installed at polling station and conduct comparative analysis to find out whether there has been fingerprint coincidence or not. After ascertaining the volumes of such coincidences, it will be possible either to confirm or deny the doubts on massive repeated voting through fake passports.”

