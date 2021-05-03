Armenia’s parliament votes down Pashinyan as new PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian lawmakers convened for a special meeting on Monday and voted down the candidacy of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the new head of government to organize snap parliamentary elections, TASS reports.

"One lawmaker voted to elect Pashinyan, three opposed and 75 abstained. Pashinyan is not elected as prime minister," President of the parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said.

News.Az