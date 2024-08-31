Armenia’s Pashinyan says he has yet to decide on participation in COP29 in Baku

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he has yet to decide whether he will attend the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku.

Speaking at an online press conference on Saturday, Pashinyan stated that a decision will be made in due course, News.Az reports.“We will make a decision at the appropriate time. We have no decision now. The general situation, processes, atmosphere, of course, cannot but influence this decision,” the Armenian premier stated.On the sidelines of the Second Shusha Global Media Forum on July 21, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists that Baku officially invited Yerevan to participate in the COP29 climate summit.

